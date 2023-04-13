On April 6, 2023 the world got a little quieter. Charles “Chuck” Vogelheim, 71, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children following a valiant eight-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Chuck was born into a family of talkers August 19, 1951 in Rogers City, son of Franklin and Betty (Mulka) Vogelheim. He went on to graduate from Rogers City High School in 1970. After graduating, Chuck took a memorable excursion West with his cousin, Paul Hawkins, and upon returning he had an unplanned trip awaiting. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and would end up serving in Nuremberg, Germany during the Vietnam War. Chuck returned home in November 1972, and the following year enrolled at Ferris State University where he studied business.

In 1976, Chuck met the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Lonsdale, during a chance encounter in an overpacked 211 Bar. His smooth-talking skills were never more helpful than the day he offered Sandy the best seat in town – on his lap. She accepted, and that day was the beginning of a love story like few others. Chuck and Sandy married July 30, 1977 and would spend the next 45 years hand in hand. They had three children together: Erika, Casey and Christopher.

Chuck’s gift of gab came in handy in his career, as well. He was a skilled salesman, contractor, and building estimator for many years. He was known for his big voice, hearty laugh, and impressive whistle – so loud his kids could hear it from blocks away.

Chuck was a great cook. He loved making big Sunday breakfast for his family, managing the menu and meals at deer camp, and crafting homemade beef jerky for all to enjoy (especially his grandsons).

Chuck loved his community and was proud of his roots. He volunteered as a Cub Scout leader, served 25 years on the Rogers City planning commission, and was active in the Knights of Columbus with the privilege of being a past grand knight.

Above all else, Chuck loved his family. His wife, children, and grandchildren were his pride, joy and reason why. The memories made together were the best – camp, card games, rides and Wednesday nights – that was the good stuff.

Chuck will be missed dearly by his wife and best friend, Sandy; children, Erika (Mike) Malinowski of Grand Rapids, Casey (Steve) Sager of Escanaba and Christopher (Kacie) Vogelheim of Durham, North Carolina; grandsons, Michael and Wyatt Malinowski and Layne Sager; siblings, Celeste (Dennis) Szczerowski of Big Rapids, Claude (Pam) Vogelheim of Rogers City, Curt (Annette) Vogelheim of Rogers City and Frank (Diane) Vogelheim of Taylorsville, North Carolina. Chuck i

s also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Bob and Shirley Lonsdale; and a brother-in-law, Todd Lonsdale.

Honoring Chuck’s wishes, his family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a date to be determined. Chuck’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Hitzelberger and the entire staff at the Alpena Cancer Center for their wonderful care over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friends Together or St. Jude.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.