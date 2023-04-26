Saturday, April 29, 2023

Obituaries 

Sue Ann Tucker

Sue Ann Tucker, 55, of Onaway, died at her daughter’s home in Afton Saturday, April 22, 2023. 

Surviving Sue is her husband, Jim Tucker of Onaway; daughters, Dolly (Phil) Campbell of Afton, Jamie (Chris) Tucker-Kent of Mt. Pleasant and Julie (Joel) Allen of Waterford; a son, Joey (Shiloh) Tucker of Afton; numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Sue also leaves sisters, Gail (Stanley) Stevens of Onaway and Wanda Peterson of Cadillac; as well as her nieces and nephews. 

Visitation will be held at Chagnon Funeral Home today (Thursday, April 27) from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. The Rev. James Brabson will officiate. Sue’s final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Sue to the Cheboygan County Humane Society.

 