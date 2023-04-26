Sue Ann Tucker

Sue Ann Tucker, 55, of Onaway, died at her daughter's home in Afton Saturday, April 22, 2023. Surviving Sue is her husband, Jim Tucker of Onaway; daughters, Dolly (Phil) Campbell of Afton, Jamie (Chris) Tucker-Kent of Mt. Pleasant and Julie (Joel) Allen of Waterford; a son, Joey (Shiloh) Tucker of Afton; numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Sue also leaves sisters, Gail (Stanley) Stevens of Onaway and Wanda Peterson of Cadillac; as well as her nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Chagnon Funeral Home today (Thursday, April 27) from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. The Rev. James Brabson will officiate. Sue’s final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Sue to the Cheboygan County Humane Society.