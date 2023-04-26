Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Schuch

Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Schuch, 86, of Posen passed away April 19, 2023 at MyMichigan Health in Alpena. She was born November 10, 1936 in Milan to Arthur and Ada Marie (Ashley) Prong. Betty is survived by 11 children, Kathy (Tom) Molski of Gladwin, Peggy (Stephen) Romel of Posen, Penny (Michael) Duran of Colorado, Sallea (Joseph) Sobek of Posen, Lori (Frank) Romel of Posen, Kirk (Pat) Schuch of Bellaire, Mick Schuch of Posen, Darren (Kelin) Schuch of Gladwin, Darold Schuch of Herron, Pat (Lisa) Schuch of Posen and Chris (Mindy) Schuch of Posen; 49 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Bill (Mary) Prong of Clinton, Bob (Sheri) Prong of Virginia and Keith Prong of Tecumseh. Friends may visit at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Metz Saturday, May 6, from 1 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 2 p.m.

Inurnment will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Elizabeth Schuch to St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.