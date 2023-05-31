Donna Susan Budnik of Posen collected her last feather for her wings and danced into heaven May 28, 2023. She was born October 8, 1969, to David Budnik and Adeline (Shalla) Budnik.

Donna is survived by her sister, Mary (Ralph) Dietlin; her brothers, John (Beth) Budnik, Fred (Lorraine) Budnik, Mark (Cindy) Budnik, David (Shirley) Budnik and Brian (Brenda) Budnik; and many wonderful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Donna’s life, starting at 9 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen with a Mass to follow at 10 a.m.

ogle_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->