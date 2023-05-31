Donna Susan Budnik
Donna Susan Budnik of Posen collected her last feather for her wings and danced into heaven May 28, 2023. She was born October 8, 1969, to David Budnik and Adeline (Shalla) Budnik.
Donna is survived by her sister, Mary (Ralph) Dietlin; her brothers, John (Beth) Budnik, Fred (Lorraine) Budnik, Mark (Cindy) Budnik, David (Shirley) Budnik and Brian (Brenda) Budnik; and many wonderful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Donna’s life, starting at 9 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen with a Mass to follow at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to St. Casimir Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or a charity of choice.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.