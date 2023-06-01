Commencement is Sunday for RCHS Class of 2023

by Richard Lamb—

Advance Editor

The day of graduation is at hand for the Class of 2023 at Rogers City High School. The activities began May 25 with the last day of school for seniors and continues today (Thursday) with the senior class dinner for the classmates only at Up North 23 Restaurant & Lounge at 4 p.m. That comes before class night at 6:30 p.m. that features an awards’ presentation by high school counselor Marilyn Dimick and a slide show prepared by seniors Niya Hoffman and Morgan Bruning.

Commencement for the 40 seniors is planned for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the high school with the “Star Spangled Banner,” the entrance by the graduates-to-be and the alma mater played by the high school band under the direction of Jack Hults III.

After remarks by board of education president the Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Zurakowski and superintendent of schools and secondary principal Nicholas C. Hein, the students take the stage.

Salutatorian Alyssa Hein, the daughter of Mary Jo and Scott Hein will go first. Valedictorian Mallary Tosch, the daughter of April and Robert Tosch follows with her address.

Nicholas Hein then will ask the students to approach the stage to receive their diplomas, greet school board members and Alyssa Hein, the class president, will direct her classmates to turn their tassels, indicating their time as high schoolers has ended.

Other class officers are Hoffman, the vice president; secretary Kaitlin Nowicki and treasurer Bruning. Teacher Mariah Lloyd is the class advisor.

The class flower is the white rose, the class song is “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins and the class colors are black and gold.

Board of education members expected to be onstage include Diane Schultz, Ivy Cook, Thomas Catalano, Shannon McKinstry, Andrew Grambau and Scott Orr.