Marilyn Marie Sinclair, 81, passed away May 21, 2023. She was born in Detroit March 7, 1942 to her parents, the late Doris (née Smith) and Thomas Wood.

She is the beloved and devoted wife of the late James Sinclair; loving and devoted mother of Kristin (Bruce) Piper, Jim (Rena) Sinclair and Sean (Jeanne) Sinclair; proud grandmother of Heather (Stephen) Weaver, Jeff Piper, Jennifer (Cameron) Borman, Alyssa Sinclair, Christina Sinclair, Lauren Sinclair, Jimmy Sinclair and Katie Sinclair; great-grandmother of Isabella Paluchniak, Declan Borman and Madelyn Borman; She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her brother Tom Wood and Elaine and her nieces Rachel Vasiloff and Karli Wood. She is predeceased by her brother Gregg.

Friends may visit the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 South Main Street, Plymouth today (Thursday, May 25) from 2-8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Friday, May 26 at First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth, 701 Church Street, Plymouth, Michigan and will be officiated by the Rev. Emily Riley Campbell. Marilyn will be in-state at 10 a.m. until the time of the service beginning at 11 a.m.

