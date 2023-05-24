Mr. James “Jim” Lee Shepherd, 83, of Lachine died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family at his home on the early morning of May 17, 2023. He was welcomed into heaven with open arms after a long wait from his wife, Evelyn and son, Donnie. Jim was born in Hillman February 5, 1940 to the late Fred and Alice (James) Shepherd. He married his beautiful wife Evelyn in December of 1961 and the couple celebrated 46 years together before her passing in 2008. Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting, gardening and mushroom suppers. He would help anyone that was in need and was always seen with a smile on his face. He is and will be deeply missed by family and close friends.

Jim is survived by his children, Tina (Fred) Shepherd of Blissville, James Shepherd of Rogers City and Denise Shepherd of Mississippi; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jimmy, Katrina, Faith, Courtney and Brittany; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Chester (Bridg

ette) Shepherd of Hillman; and sisters, Linda (Greg) Gilbert of Barre, Pennsylvania and Betty (Phil) Pesotski of Plain, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Alice Shepherd; wife, Evelyn; son, Donnie; siblings, Fred Shepherd, George Shepherd, Georgina Ayotte, Marietta Klein, William Shepherd, Joyce Grosinsky, Eleanor Susie Smith and Raymond Shepherd.

Funeral services and visitation for Jim took place Saturday, May 20, at Green Funeral Home, Hillman. Interment followed at Hillman Rust Township Cemetery where Jim will be laid to rest.

Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via the funeral home’s website at www.greenfuneralhomes.com.