Allan “Al” D. Benaway, 68, of Onaway, died at home Monday, June 5, 2023, with his family at his bedside. Allan’s family will receive friends at Chagnon Funeral Home Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. until the time of his memorial service beginning at noon. Elder Thelma Curtis will officiate. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Al to his family to help with final expenses.

Surviving Al is his longtime companion and best friend, Tammy Stiles of Onaway; a daughter, Heather (Ryan) Beaudry of Cheboygan; stepsons, Bobby (Amber) Garms of Cheboygan, Tim (Marcy) Garms of Onaway, and Tom (Kait) Garms and Ray (Nicole) Stiles, both of Onaway; as well as grandchildren, Ashlynn, Hunter, Dayton, Jerzie, Aleigha, Jazmyn, Damon, Bronsyn “Beano”, and the twins, Indie and Ivie; great-grandchildren, Rayden and Alora; and a sister, Barb Suida of Manistee. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Maxine, Pearl, Roy and Jim.

The son of Max and Marjorie (Hart) Benaway, Allan was born in Onaway June 25, 1954. He was raised on the Benaway Farm north of Onaway and graduated from Onaway High School in 1972. With farming in his blood, of course Allan worked as a farmer for a good part of his life. He also spent a number of years working as an equipment operator through the International Union of Operating Engineers. During his years in the union his work took him to Alaska, California, and Colorado, but his heart was always in Onaway.

Well-known in the community, Allan was humble, honest and outgoing. A quick trip to the post office or grocery store sometimes took an hour or more since Allan loved talking to everyone. Friendly and genuine, he was quite likeable and seemed to know everyone in town. He enjoyed chatting with the regulars at the coffee shop each morning and loved visiting with customers of the produce stand that he and Tammy ran for many years. He enjoyed connecting with friends on Facebook where he always ended his posts and comments with the words, “Sincerely Allan D. Benaway.”

Allan was a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, dancing, finding treasures at yard sales and going to auctions. An avid photographer, Al took pictures nearly every day. He delighted in capturing special moments with the people he loved, nature and animals. His photo collection contains thousands of photos of family, friends, deer, birds, farm animals, and beautiful places in northern Michigan. He and Tammy often went for rides so he could take pictures of whatever they happened to come across along the way.

Spending most of his life in northern Michigan, Al enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. He loved large farm animals, including cows, calves and horses. At one time, Al was the proud owner of several racehorses, including his favorite horse, “Jet Dancing.” Allan followed professional and college sports, but Michigan State football was his favorite. He especially enjoyed the friendly rivalry he shared with his daughter, and her husband, as they were fans of the other Mich

igan team. Nothing was more fun for Al than “rubbing it in” and teasing Heather and Ryan when the Spartans were victorious over the Wolverines.

Together for 28 years, Allan was truly devoted to his soulmate, Tammy. They worked together, raised children together, and faced all of life’s ups and downs together. They were best friends and great partners. Allan was a loving and supportive father to Heather, as well as a fantastic stepdad to Tammy’s boys. He was an awesome “Papa B,” well-loved and respected by his family and his friends were numerous.

Allan D. Benaway, with his sincerity, gentleness, and kind heart, will be missed by all who knew and loved him.