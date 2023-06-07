STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

CASE NO. and JUDGE

23-10451-DE

Hon. Erik J. Stone P29088

Court address: 151 E. Huron Ave, PO B

ox 110, Rogers City Mi 49779. Court telephone no. 989-734-3268.

Estate of Michael Lee Boda.

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Michael Lee Boda, died 05-09-2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Jeanne Terry, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 151 E. Huron Ave, Rogers City Mi 49779 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

9/8/2023

Jeanne Terry

1147 Lynn Dr

Indian River MI 49749

231-631-1379