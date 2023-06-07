Michael Lee Boda
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate
CASE NO. and JUDGE
23-10451-DE
Hon. Erik J. Stone P29088
Court address: 151 E. Huron Ave, PO B
Estate of Michael Lee Boda.
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Michael Lee Boda, died 05-09-2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Jeanne Terry, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 151 E. Huron Ave, Rogers City Mi 49779 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
9/8/2023
Jeanne Terry
1147 Lynn Dr
Indian River MI 49749
231-631-1379