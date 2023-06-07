Linda Marlene Longtine went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband in heaven from home May 31, 2023.

Linda was born August 13, 1950 in Roseville to Russell and Marie (Moore) Haselhuhn.

She married Jerome “Jerry” Longtine April 3, 1970. They retired up north in 2002 and enjoyed many years fishing, boating, watching wildlife on their property and spending time with their grandkids.

