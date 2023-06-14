Patricia “Patty” P. Gajewski, 71, of Rogers City passed away unexpectedly at home June 7, 2023.

She was born May 20, 1952 in Cheboygan to Alfred and Veronica (Haidysh) Horrocks.

Patty graduated from Cheboygan Catholic High in 1970. She obtained her licensed practical nursing degree from Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City. Leo and Patty Gajewski were married on May 26, 1973 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Cheboygan and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Patty worked as a nurse at both Cheboygan and Rogers City hospitals. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and entertaining family, friends and neighbors. She especially enjoyed attending her children’s sporting events as they grew as well as volunteering at their school. Patty was also an active member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City from 1973 until her passing. She took pride volunteering with her fellow Rosary Society ladies in cooking many luncheons for parishioners over the years. She was a dear friend to several people who never hesitated to lend a helping hand or provide a listening ear.

Patty is survived by her husband, Leo; children, Tom (Emily) Gajewski, Natalie Gajewski and Alec Gajewski all of Rogers City. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Leo, Tyler and Jake Gajewski. Patty is also survived by a sister, Ann (Chester) Clark; and a sister-in-law, Pat (Ron) Bur, all of Cheboygan.