Gerald “Jerry” Salvatore Marino, 81, of Rogers Township passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side July 20, 2023.

He was born January 25, 1942 in Detroit to Salvatore and Josephine (Giammara) Marino.

Jerry graduated in 1958 from John J. Pershing High School in Detroit. He then went on to earn his associate degree from Assumption University in Windsor, Ontario. For the next six years he worked in the tool and die industry making airplane parts. In 1963 he married Betty Jozwiak in Detroit. In 1966 they moved to Rogers City following the death of his father-in-law, Phillip who owned Greka’s Tavern. Jerry and Betty purchased it and continued to operate the bar for the next 14 years. He then went into car and truck sales at various auto dealerships throughout northeast Michigan until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed his retirement hunting, tinkering in his pole barn and spending time with family. Jerry is also recognized for helping to start up Rogers City Youth Hockey League with Warren Gleason and John Ahola in the early 1970s. Three years later along with Dan Cox, they helped to establish Rogers City High School baseball and girls’ softball, which remains strong today. In the spring of 2006 Jerry was the grand marshal of the Little League parade and threw out the opening pitch.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; three sons, Gerald (Tracey) Marino of Ontonagon, Christopher Marino of Alpena and Gino (Kelli) Marino of Howell; four grandchildren, Jacob of Rogers City, and Gavin, Garrett and Olivia of Howell; a great-granddaughter, Maci of Rogers City; and a brother, William (Daniela) Marino of Royal Oak.

