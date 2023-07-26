With deep sadness, we announce the death of Rhoda Margaret Renaud, née Gross. Our beloved Rhoda passed peacefully July 16, 2023, of natural causes at The Porches in Gaylord after a long life lived fully and well. She loved life and shared her endless capacity to love unreservedly.

Rhoda Margaret Renaud was born June 25, 1938, to Adolph and Gertrude Gross in Rogers City. In 1956, she graduated from Rogers City High School with honors. After high school, she studied to become a teacher, but her mother’s early death from cancer brought her home to raise her younger brother and sister. In 1971, Rhoda married Raymond C. Renaud of Detroit. Together they lived a life full of love, laughter, and family until he died in 2013.

Rhoda worked in the real-estate division of McDonald’s Corporation in Michigan for many years. In recognition of her accomplishments, they awarded her one of their most distinguished awards for meritorious service.

In retirement, Rhoda and her husband Ray split their time between New Port Richey in Florida and Roscommon. Rhoda loved to dance, golf and travel to places near and far. Seeing family and friends gave her the most pleasure.

Rhoda leaves behind her brothers, Rodney

Gross, Bill Gross and Tom Gross and his wife Linda; her sister, Carol Morgan; her children, Chris, Glen (Betsy), Donna (Rick) and Jacqueline; her grandchildren, Jennifer Rekar, Ruth and Ray Renaud Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. Rhoda’s parents, Adolph and Gertrude Gross, and her husband Raymond predeceased her. The family extends its profound gratitude to The Porches and their exemplary staff.

The family will hold a memorial at a later, undetermined date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider making a donation to Hospice of Michigan in her memory at https://www.hom.org/donations/.

Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.