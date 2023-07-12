Ruth Doris (Flemming) Greve was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Friday, July 7, 2023 just six days before her 98th birthday. She was surrounded by her children and their spouses when she passed. Ruth was born in Rogers City to Otto and Emma (Kosloske) Flemming July 13, 1925.

Ruth worked part time in the family-owned general store while attending Rogers City High School. Upon graduation she went off to Bay City to attend business college. She returned to her hometown, and got a job at the Calcite Plant. While there, she did various secretarial duties including going out and interviewing some of the workers, which she enjoyed very much.

She also wrote letters to servicemen serving in World War II. One of those men was Herman “Herm” Miles Greve of Detroit. He eventually proposed to Ruth in a letter. She declined unless he would come to Rogers City to court her. He traveled to Rogers City on the drafty train and after a week proposed again. This time the answer was yes. They married and moved to Detroit.

She got a job as a legal secretary. Ruth also worked as a clerk in a department store in downtown Detroit. Ruth and Herm had 60 years of marriage before Herm was called to his heavenly home. They had three children, Ronald and his wife Delia of Macomb, Kevin of Warren and Alison and her husband Stephen Werner of Clinton Twp. They were blessed with five grandchildren; Daniel, Laura, Sarah, Bethany and Noah. Ruth had two great-grandchildren; Dio and Sawyer.

She is also survived by her one and only dearly loved sister Janet of Rogers City with her husband Alger Lamb, and also her nephew and godson Richard (Riconda) Lamb also of Rogers City.

Ruth was an avid reader her whole life. She dabbled in writing poetry and had a few of her poems printed in the local newspaper. She enjoyed gardening and vacations at the family cottage on Lake Nettie, which is still enjoyed by the fifth

generation today.

Ruth loved to send notes and cards to people. She was a prayer warrior for family and friends. Her greatest love was her Lord Jesus. She spent her life in service to Him at her church, Peace Lutheran in Warren. Although she is missed, we know she is experiencing God’s peace and His rich rewards.

Visitation is at Temrowski Funeral Home in Warren Friday, July 14 from 3 – 8 p.m. Funeral service is at Peace Lutheran Church, 11701 E. 12 Mile Rd., Warren, Saturday, July 15 at 11 at a.m. Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran in Warren.