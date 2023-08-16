Louis Norbert Konieczny, 90, of Metz Township passed away peacefully at Orchard Manor Thursday, August 10, 2023.

He was born February 10, 1933 in Metz Township to Edmund and Josephine (Ryba) Konieczny.

On July 21, 1953 he married Henrietta Woloszyk at St. Casimir Catholic Church. He served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. Louis retired from the Presque Isle County Road Commission after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garden and berry patches and running his dozer doing excavating for family, friends and neighbors.

Louis is survived by eight children, Kevin (Cathy) Konieczny, Karen (Glenn) Mertz, Carleen Darga, L. Kurt (Joan) Konieczny Sr., Kelli (Allen) Wojda, Keith (Betty) Konieczny Sr., Kim (Eric) Strong and Kay Lynn (Pete II) Mahan; 41 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Betty, Richard, Paul and Mark.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta; two brothers, Thaddeus and Edmund; and a son-in-law, Paul Darga.

ay visit at St. Dominic Catholic Church Friday, August 18, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804 will offer a military tribute in church immediately following Mass.

Inurnment will follow at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Dominic Church or Orchard AFC Home in memory of Louis Konieczny.

Louis’ family would like to thank Randy and all of the Orchard AFC family for the loving care they gave Dad.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Information and online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.