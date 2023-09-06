Agnes G. Schaedig

Agnes G. Schaedig, 95, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at Medilodge in Rogers City September 3, 2023. She was born July 11, 1928 in Silver Creek to George and Johanna (Schalk) Curtis. On September 7, 1946 she married Elmer Schaedig at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Agnes enjoyed camping, playing cards and socializing. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid. Agnes is survived by two sons, Gene (Barb) Schaedig of Rogers City and Don Schaedig of Lakota; nine grandchildren, Justin, Corey, Mary, Sheri, Amanda, Scott, Shaun, Chelsea and Courtney; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. vascript' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> vascript' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer June 4, 2018; 11 siblings, Norm, Bob, Ray, Russ, Clarence, Carol, Isabelle, Lorene, Joe, John and an infant sister, Victoria.

Friends visited at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke Township Wednesday, September 6 with the Rev. Keith Lemley officiating.

Interment followed at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in memory of Agnes Schaedig.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Information and online condolences are available at www.beckfuneralhome.org.