Joseph “Joe” Edward Mason

Joseph "Joe" Edward Mason, 61, of Onaway, died unexpectedly Sunday, August 27, 2023. The son of Delano "Fats" and Nettie (Bunker) Mason, Joe was born in Onaway May 4, 1962.

He is survived by four children; his mother, Nettie Marsh of Black Lake; sisters, Debby (Leon) Nash of Onaway, Jude (Rod) Morgan of Black Lake, Theresa (Tim) Lietaert of Tower and Connie Aown of Hartland; a brother, John (Lisa) Mason of Gillette, Wyoming; many nieces and nephews; and his longtime companion, Tiffany Goral of Onaway.

Joe will be honored by his family privately. His final resting place will be in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.