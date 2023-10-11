Debra “Deb” Sue Horn, 63, of Rogers City passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, October 8, 2023.

She was born in Rogers City April 17, 1960 to Elroy and Valerie (McLennan) Bade.

Debbie graduated from Rogers City High School in 1978. On March 31, 1979 she married Mark Horn at St. John Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two children and two grandchildren. Deb was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and friend but her favorite title was “Mema” to her two grandkids. Deb was a wonderful homemaker and cook. She was all about taking care of everyone and making sure you got

enough to eat. If you left Deb’s house hungry, it was your own fault! Deb enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends. She especially loved spoiling her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Kelly (Kenny) Karsten and Lindsay (Michael) Truran; two grandchildren, Josh (Tiara Franzoni) Karsten and Kiah Truran; her dad, Elroy Bade; and three siblings, Brenda (Dennis) Kamyszek, Brian (Tammy) Bade and Leigh (Patrick) Chojnacki; as well as nieces and nephews.

Debra was preceded in death by her mom, Valerie.

Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church Friday, October 13, from 10 a.m. through the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Keith Lemley officiating. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or School or to the Cheboygan Humane Society in memory of Debra Horn. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Information and online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.