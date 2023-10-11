Ruby Marie Madden

Ruby Marie Madden, 97, of Rogers City passed away at the Brook October 9, 2023. She was born in Cheboygan October 2, 1926 to George and Albertina (Martineau) Metivier. On December 11, 1947 she married Calvin Madden in Rogers City. Ruby enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking and dancing. She and Calvin spent most of their lives downstate, moving back to Rogers City following Calvin's retirement from Chrysler Corporation in 1988. Ruby was an active member of the St. Ignatius Rosary Society. Ruby is survived by two daughters, Phyllis (Bill) Jones of Shelby Township and Diana Pernack of Warren; seven grandchildren, Lisa (Christine Carter) Huminski, Todd (Denise) Huminski, Patrick Huminski, Nicole (David) Dodge, Andrea (Dean) Anason, Matthew Pernack and Leslie Pernack; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; a great-grandson, Christopher; three siblings, June, George and Roland.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, October 16, from 4-8 p.m. where the Rosary Society will lead the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Mass will take place at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to McLaren Hospice in memory of Ruby Madden.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.