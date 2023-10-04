Jean Alice Veselenak

Jean Alice Veselenak, 82, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at the Brook in Rogers City September 27, 2023. She was born May 29, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to George and Alleyne (Cheney) Dring.

Jean is survived by three children, Joseph Veselenak of Belding, Aaron Veselenak of Ocqueoc and Mary (Benjamin Zavala) Veselenak of Rogers City; six grandchildren; two brothers, Ross (Pat) Dring of Tinley Park, Illinois and Ralph Dring of Bloomington, Illinois; a niece; a nephew and their children.

A complete obituary will be announced by the Beck Funeral Home when the date is set for her memorial service.

Information and online condolences are available at www.beckfuneralhome.org.