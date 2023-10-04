Leroy “Lee” August Sinda passed away September 30, 2023 at the age of 93 in Alpena. He was born in the home of his parents (August Sinda and Cecelia Jarczynski) in Van Dyke.

Lee married his high school sweetheart Alice Gaskill. They began their married life in Warren and were blessed with three children. They were married for 38 wonderful years; she tragically died of cancer at the age of 57. Happily Betty then came into his life along with her family. Betty and Lee have been married for 24 years.

Lee worked hard all his life. He started working in the sawdust industry with his father-in-law. He transitioned to becoming a mason/bricklayer, joining the Local 2 out of Detroit and was a member in good standing until his death. He won a state masonry competition at Michigan State University. He also took a position later in life with the United Auto Workers Family Education Center where he was the chief engineer.

In addition to his work life he built a cabin for the family in Onaway. The cabin was built downstate and hauled on a flat bed trailer to the Onaway woods. Later he built the family home in Rochester.

Lee would join the family in the summers in the Onaway cabin. There were many wonderful summers spent jeeping in the woods, picking blueberries and swimming in the river. Lee was also an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved northern Michigan. In later years, he and Betty enjoyed boating with their friends and going to the casinos.

Lee was predeceased by his wife, Alice Gaskill Sinda; a son, Kraig Sinda; a son-in-law, David Robinson; and a brother, Donald Sinda. He is survived by his sister, Rosalie Sekol; and a brother Ray Sinda.

In addition, he is survived by his wife Betty, the former Betty Franklin, and her children Kim (Gary) Piechan of East Jordan (grandchildren: Jared (Hannah), Gage (Gabby) and Zach); a son, Scott Grulke (Kari) of Rogers City (grandchildren: Liam and Connor) and Shawn Grulke (Kelly) of Rogers City (grandchildren: Beau and Harper).

Lee is also survived by his daughters, Susan Robinson of Lake City and Dorene Sinda Allen (Bill Collins) of Midland. Susan has two daughters Amy Lyle (Jeff) of Lake City and Beth Pi

ckford (Bob) of Lake City. Dorene has three sons, Reid Sinda Allen (Molly) of Spokane, Washington, Trent William Allen (Robin) of Washington, D.C. and Chase Michael Allen of Asheville, North Carolina. In addition Lee has grandchildren of his predeceased son, Kraig Sinda, who are Elizabeth Turner (Brad) of Holly, Joshua Sinda of Holly and Garrett Sinda of Holly. In all he is survived by eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Lee’s entire family is appreciative of the care and kindness he received at MyMichigan Medical Center – Alpena Hospital.

Lee will be greatly missed by all those family and friends that have been such an important part of his life. According to his wishes, Lee has been cremated. A memorial service with prayers will be held Saturday, October 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City. Burial will be at noon on that same day at Oak Grove Cemetery in Indian River. Memorials in Lee’s honor can be made to Peace Lutheran Church of Rogers City or a charity of the donor’s choice.