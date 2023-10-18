Sally Linda Erickson

Sally Linda Erickson, 78, of Rogers City passed away at Orchard Manor October 16, 2023. She was born in Belknap Township March 11, 1945 to Paul and Eleanore (Wallace) Ristow. Sally is survived by three children, John (Sharon) Kasuba of Rogers City, Jeanette Rose of Cheboygan and Joseph (Shellie) Kasuba of Indian River; three grandchildren, Lindsey (Delynn), Andrew and Emily; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Nolyn and Colton; four sisters, Janet Schultz, Rita Durecki, Julie Detert and Lori Robinson; and a brother, Daniel Nieminen. oogle_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> oogle_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Erickson; and a sister, Sue Stone.

Per Sally’s request, no services will take place.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.