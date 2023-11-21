Andrew “Andy” Jay Shaloy, 69, of Onaway, died Monday, November 13, 2023, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Andy was born in Alpena December 11, 1953, to the late Carl Edward Shaloy Sr. and Blanche Merritt.

Andy spent many years in Oklahoma and was employed at Cimarron Electric where he worked as a journeyman lineman. Making his way back to Onaway, he and Nancy Mason welcomed three children into the world, Jacob, Alisha and Amber. Andy’s children meant the world to him.

A member of the ABATE, you could often find Andy (and his big smile) on the back of one of his beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycles. With his beard tied in ponytails, Andy felt a sense of peace and freedom when he was on the road. He enjoyed getting together with his friends and taking off on an adventure.

An avid outdoorsman, Andy enjoyed camping and found solace in the woods of northern Michigan. Quite the “Handy Andy,” he loved a good project and enjoyed tinkering in his garage. He had a love for old cars and a special place in his heart for his buttercup yellow ‘67 Camaro.

Outgoing by nature and a bit of a social butterfly, Andy was well-known and well-liked. He was a very devoted friend and would drop anything to help anyone.

He would give the shirt off his back – although the holes in it might need to be repaired first. Whether he was at Havel’s Northland Bar having a coffee, at Ma’s Diner grabbing a bite to eat, or at the 211 having a beer with friends; Andy greeted everyone with a hug and his signature catchphrase, “Has anyone told you they loved you today?” As authentic and true to himself as one could be, his friendly disposition will be missed by all who knew him.

Andy is survived by his son, Jacob (Erica) Shaloy of Okeene, Oklahoma; daughters, Alisha (Justin) Glazier and Amber Shaloy, both of Loyal, Oklahoma; his grandchildren, Kale, Kinley, Korie (Mason), Karson, Kade and Kase; a sister, Claudia (Angelo) Santini of Pet

oskey; sisters-in-law, Karen and Judy Shaloy, both of Onaway. Andy also leaves his girlfriend or “city girl,” Dorothy Kammerer of Onaway; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and an abundance of friends.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Carl Jr. and John; as well as his sister, Mary Dehring.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for the summer of 2024. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation to his family and they will pick a charity later.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.