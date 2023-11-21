Eugene I. Srebnik, 87, of Metz passed away at home November 18, 2023.

He was born August 26, 1936 in Metz to Peter and Stella (Wekwert) Srebnik.

He is survived by his wife, Leona; five daughters, Lori (Bradley) Pelch of Millington, Darlene (Steven) Whitney of Kent City, Kathy (Eugene) Wisniewski of Rogers City, Ann (Joseph) Derry of Cheboygan and Sherry (Matthew) Bisson of Rogers City; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one great-grandson; six step-great-grandchildren; and four sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Sophie Szczerowski, Viv

ian Kroll, Eleanor Czarnecki, Grace Achtabowski, Harry Srebnik and Arthur Srebnik.

On October 7, 1961 he married Leona Dziesinski at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Eugene retired from the Besser Corporation after 43 one-half years of employment. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and spending time with his family. Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. through time of his funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Aloysius officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Eugene Srebnik.

For information and a location for online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.