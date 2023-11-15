James “Jim” Ralph Budnick

James "Jim" Ralph Budnick, 82, of Rogers City passed away at The Brook of Rogers City November 11, 2023. He was born April 1, 1941 in Rogers City to Julius and Theresa (Kieliszewski) Budnick. Jim is survived by two brothers, Gerald "Jovis" Budnick and Julian "Junny" Budnick; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, November 17, from 10 a.m. through time of his Mass at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Further information and a location for online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.