Mary Pitt, beloved wife of the late Narcis A. Pitt, died of natural causes November 7, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 99 years old. She was the oldest of six children born to John and Elizabeth Polaski (Przybyla) March 25, 1924.

After her high school graduation in Posen, she sought work in Detroit, starting as a typist at Hudson Motor Co., worked as an inspector of ordinances at the old Plymouth Road AMC/Chrysler facility and for the City of Detroit Housing Commission in a secretarial position.

She met her future husband, Narcis, at the Graystone Ballroom a few months before his induction in the U.S. Army in World War II. They corresponded by letter for three years and married within a year of his return after the war.

After several years as a stay-at-home-mom, Mary became a secretary for the Livonia Public Schools system, retiring in 1985. In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending time at their vacation home up north with family, friends and especially the grandkids!

Mary loved cooking, especially baking batches of bread and giving it all away to family and friends for them to enjoy. As many know, a visit to Mary usually resulted in some type of sampling!

Surviving are her five childr

en Mary Beth Janisse (Lance), Paul Pitt (Nancy), Ellen Keim (Ron), Susan Black (Steve) and Gary Pitt (Annamarie). Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her three sisters and two brothers.

Visitation was held at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home Friday, November 10, from 1 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. A funeral Mass was held at St. Sabina Catholic Church in Dearborn Heights at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to Capuchin’s Soup Kitchen, the Salvation Army or St. Sabina Catholic Church.