Lindsay Rae Marsh

Lindsay Rae Marsh, 42, of Rogers City passed away November 13, 2023 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She was born April 27, 1981 in Cheboygan to Michael and Jill (Loewe) Merrick. Lindsay is survived by her husband, Trevor; two sons, Simon and Jaxson; her parents, Mike and Jill; and a brother, Timothy (Dana).

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, November 25, from 2 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 3 p.m.

A luncheon and time of sharing memories will follow in the San Luis Rey Room.

Further information and online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.