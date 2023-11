Ruth Olive Slone

Ruth Olive Slone, 91, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at the Brook in Rogers City November 20, 2023. She was born February 9, 1932 in Detroit to Edward and Theresa (Berant) Przybyla.

Ruth is survived by several cousins and friends.

Burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit.