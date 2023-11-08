Pera DeBeust
Pera DeBeust, 98, of Onaway, died at home Monday, October 30, 2023. Pera is survived by her son, Gene DeBeust of Onaway; daughters, Opal (Edwin) Wright of Onaway, Connie Roberts, Sharon (Bill) Howey, Janice (Robert) Fearney, Eugenia Poma, Denise (Don) Wells, Sue Carling and Patricia (Don) Dudek; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers City at noon Saturday, November 11.
Pera’s final resting place will be at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Pera to McLaren Home Care and Hospice.
Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.