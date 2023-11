Rhoda May Chowen Ross

Rhoda May Chowen Ross was born March 23, 1932 in Onaway, the eldest of four children to Daniel Wesley Cecil Chowen and Alice Bergen Dunham Chowen. She graduated as a registered nurse from Saginaw General Hospital in 1953 and married Paul Herbert Ross in 1954.

They raised four children in Frankenmuth before moving to Athens, Alabama in 1975.

She is predeceased by her parents; brothers, Allen, Hugh and Richard Chowen; her husband; and a daughter, Paula Ross Nordan.

She is survived by her children, Craig (Gabriele), and Carla and Kathleen Ross; grandsons, Paul (Jessica) and Taylor Nordan, and Jeremy (Monica) and Michael Ross; and great-grandsons AJ and Hunter Nordan.