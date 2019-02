Cardinals’ great season ends at quarterfinals

Onaway’s run for a Division 4 state wrestling title came to an end at the hands of Carson City-Crystal by a score of 70-12, in the state quarterfinals. The Cards won just two of the 14 matches as Cody Ionetz pinned his opponent at 145 in 39 seconds and Matthew Grant earned a pin in 45 seconds over his opponent at 135.

The Cardinals were the first team in school history to repeat as regional champions and will send five wrestlers to the individual state finals next weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

The match took place Friday at noon at the Wings Events Center in Kalamazoo.

Here are the complete results:

