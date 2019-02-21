James “Jim” Michael Larmore

James "Jim" Michael Larmore, 66, of Rogers City, formerly of St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away February 18, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center of Alpena. He was born February 20, 1952 in Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma to Norman and Margaret Larmore.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lauralee;

four children, Zach (Laura) Larmore, Sarah (Steve) Madigan, Todd (Anne) Forrester and Jon (Tahsha) Lundberg;

and nine grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Autism Speaks Foundation in memory of Jim Larmore. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.