Cards heading back to state

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

The Onaway Cardinals are heading back to the state quarterfinals after convincing wins on the mats in St. Ignace. The Cards took the regional team title with wins over Iron Mountain, 60-21, in the regional semifinals and Ishpeming Westwood 45-30 in the regional finals.

That puts the Cards in the round of eight with Schoolcraft, Hudson, Manchester, Clinton, New Lothrop, Carson City Crystal and Leroy Pine River. The state quarterfinals are set for Friday (Feb. 22) at the Wings Events Center in Kalamazoo. Wrestling begins at noon Friday with seedings to be announced Sunday.

The state Division 4 semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Feb, 23 at 9:30 a.m. with the winners squaring off for the state championship at 3:45 p.m.

Boxscores:

Iron Mountain HS vs. Onaway Area HS @ Regional 125 on 02/14/2019.

Onaway Area HS (ONAWAY) 60.0 Iron Mountain HS (IRONMT) 21.0

103: NICK GARDNER (ONAWAY) over (IRONMT) (For.) 112: Parker Stroud (IRONMT) over Aidan Fry (ONAWAY) (Fall 0:00) 119: Issac Manier (IRONMT) over Brittney Wolgast (ONAWAY) (Dec 8-4) 125: Joey Galvez (ONAWAY) over Trevor Malburg (IRONMT) (Fall 5:26) 130: Teddy Peters (ONAWAY) over Dow Dawson (IRONMT) (Fall 3:54) 135: Matthew Grant (ONAWAY) over Tre Sabotta (IRONMT) (Fall 3:37) 140: BRENDAN FENSTERMAKER (ONAWAY) over Preston Roberts (IRONMT) (Fall 1:52) 145: Coty Ionetz (ONAWAY) over Jon Carrion (IRONMT) (Fall 2:31) 152: Sam Tennant (ONAWAY) over (IRONMT) (For.) 160: Seth Enos (ONAWAY) over Myles Carey (IRONMT) (Fall 1:34) 171: GAVIN FENSTERMAKER (ONAWAY) over (IRONMT) (For.) 189: Caleb Burklund (IRONMT) over ANDREW PIPPO (ONAWAY) (Fall 0:25) 215: Colby Pauly (ONAWAY) over Jordan Tramontine (IRONMT) (Fall 1:19) 285: Giovanni Colavecchi (IRONMT) over (ONAWAY) (For.)

103: Christian Ryan (ISHWESTW) over NICK GARDNER (ONAWAY) (Fall 1:04) 112: Aidan Fry (ONAWAY) over (ISHWESTW) (For.) 119: Alana Nuorala (ISHWESTW) over Brittney Wolgast (ONAWAY) (Dec 4-1) 125: Joey Galvez (ONAWAY) over Wyatt Carlson (ISHWESTW) (Fall 1:20) 130: Teddy Peters (ONAWAY) over Lenny Pizziola (ISHWESTW) (Fall 4:23) 135: Matthew Grant (ONAWAY) over Connor Traver (ISHWESTW) (TF 17-0 0:00) 140: BRENDAN FENSTERMAKER (ONAWAY) over Tyler Lindholm (ISHWESTW) (MD 10-1) 145: Coty Ionetz (ONAWAY) over Luke Vidlund (ISHWESTW) (Fall 1:44) 152: Sam Tennant (ONAWAY) over Elliott Lemire (ISHWESTW) (Fall 1:59) 160: Rocco Carlson (ISHWESTW) over Seth Enos (ONAWAY) (Dec 1-0) 171: GAVIN FENSTERMAKER (ONAWAY) over Carter Guidebeck (ISHWESTW) (Fall 1:10) 189: Jackson Vidlund (ISHWESTW) over ANDREW PIPPO (ONAWAY) (Fall 0:30) 215: Sam Gilles (ISHWESTW) over Colby Pauly (ONAWAY) (Fall 0:48) 285: Kurt Anderson (ISHWESTW) over (ONAWAY) (For.)