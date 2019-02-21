Dorris Elaine Krueger, 86, of Hawks passed away February 16, 2019 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey with her family by her side.

Mrs. Krueger is survived by five sons, Terry of Brighton, Eugene (Barb), Gerald (Mary), Rodney (Aimee) and Charles (Michelle) all of Hawks;

11 grandchildren, Josh (Melissa), Adam (Ally), Katie (Brad), Justin (Melissa), Matt (Ericka), Annie (Brian), Tommy (Johnnie), Tiffiny (Jake), Terri (Dustin), Jena (Michael) and Brian (Lauren); and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was born September 2, 1932 in Hillman to

John and Ottilie (Walter) Edgar. Dorris graduated from Hillman

High School in 1950. On September 20, 1952 she married Paul Krueger Jr. at St. John Lutheran Church in Royston. He preceded her in death December 14, 2005. Together they raised their five sons on the family farm in Hawks.

She dedicated her life to the family potato farm, but her passion was the time spent in her gardens raising flowers for all passersby to see and enjoy. In the winter she spent countless hours making quilts of all sizes but especially the baby quilts. Canning, baking, deer hunting, watching the “Tagers,” and trips to the casino were also things she enjoyed, but the greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (“Shitasses” as she fondly called them). She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid Society. < /span>

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, February 18, with a prayer service that evening. Visitation resumed Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hawks from 1 p.m. until time of her funeral at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jack D. Ferguson officiating.

Dorris will be laid to rest next to her husband at Faith Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Little Traverse Bay – Hiland Cottage. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.