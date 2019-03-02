James E. Chaskey Jr.

James E. Chaskey Jr., 89, of Onaway passed away Monday February 25, 2019 at his home. Surviving are eight sons, Michael Chaskey of Indian River, James R. (Virginia) Chaskey of Sunland, California, Rodney (Glenda) Chaskey of St. Clair Shores, Leaton (Judy) Stevens of Onaway, Edwin Stevens of Onaway, Dale Stevens of Onaway, Clay (Jeannie) Stevens of Onaway and T.J. (Diane) Baker of Seattle, Washington; a daughter, Rebecca (Kirk) Newsted of Onaway; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Kathy) Chaskey of Onaway and Harry (Jean) Chaskey of Colorado Springs; anad many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Chagnon Funeral Home Sunday March 3, from noon until the time of the funeral service and military honors beginning at 2 p.m.

Final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tower.