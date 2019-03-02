Capt. Paul Lyon

The Lord received a kind and gentle soul. Capt. Paul Lyon, Ret., 87, passed away February 14, 2019 in Englewood, Florida after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born September 1, 1931 to Dale and Bernice Lyon in Onaway. He graduated from Onaway High School in 1949. Paul went sailing in 1949 then got drafted in the U.S. Army in 1957 for two years, he was stationed in Germany. Paul then pursued a career on the ships on the Great Lakes, retiring September 1, 1989 after 40 years. ript> ript>

Paul was a life member with the Onaway Masons and a life member with the Rotonda Elks Lodge No. 2710 in Rotonda West, Florida.

Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Pauline Lyon; a daughter, Kristine (Pat) Trickett of Katy, Texas; granddaughters, Kelsey (Anthony) Trickett Harris of Jacksonville, Florida and Hannah Trickett of Katy; a grandson, Brendan Trickett of Katy; a sister, Phyllis Campbell of Hamburg; a nephew, Joe (Cathy) Campbell of Brighton; cousins, Bob, Susan, Jack, Ann and Alan all of Michigan; and many good friends.

National Cremation Society is in Charge of Arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the National Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.