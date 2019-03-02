Vikings advance, Hurons out of boys’ tournament

The Posen boys’ basketball team (14-7) advances to Friday’s district championship game with a 58-46 win over Hillman. The Vikings will take on Wolverine (10-7) for a chance to pose with a playoff trophy for the first time since 2012.

Jared Sharpe put on a shooting show with his 3-pointers from almost anywhere in the half court area and finished with 29 points. Hillman kept it interesting on their own floor, trailing by only two in the early moments of the third quarter before Posen went on a 12-2 run capped by another deep 3-pointer by Sharpe.

The Vikings never let the Tigers get close again. Friday’s district final is at 7 p.m. back in Hillman.

The season came to an end for the Hurons’ boys basketball Wednesday (Feb. 27) district semifinals in Alcona. Shots didn’t drop for the team as Johannesburg-Lewiston came away with a 56-47 win.

The Cardinals built a four–point lead at 17-13 on the strength of some good outside shooting. They connected on three, 3-pointers in the frame and hit just one more triple the rest of the way.

Rogers City trailed 30-25 at halftime as senior forward Ethan Hincka had two 3-three-pointers in the quarter. The Hurons cut the lead to three at 38-35 with 3:40 left in the third quarter when J.D. Ellenberger set up Hincka for a bucket. Lewis Fleming’s bucket made it 38-37 moments later. But the Cards held off the charge.

Hincka had 19 points for Rogers City and J.D. Ellenberger added 13.