RC City Council Proceedings
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR
MEETING OF THE
ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL
HELD IN COUNCIL
CHAMBERS
ON JANUARY 10, 2019
Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 9 a.m.
PRESENT –Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Nowak/Fuhrman, to approve the agenda with the addition of the letter regarding Officer Matt Bisson. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Bielas/Nowak, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of December 18, 2018 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CITY CLERK’S REPORT:
CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:
Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $684,938.58 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
MAYOR: RESOLUTION NO. 2019-1
Nowak/Adair, to reappoint David Walters to the Planning Commission with the term to expire December 2021. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-2
Nowak/Fuhrman, to appoint Travis Peltz with the term to expire September 2021 and Beach Hall with the term to expire September 2022 to the Local Officers Compensation Committee.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-3
Nowak/Bielas, to appoint Council Member Fuhrman to the Rogers City Area Fire Department Authority. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-4
Bielas/Nowak, to appoint Mayor McLennan to the Ambulance Authority, Council Member Adair to the Planning Commission, Council Member Bielas to the Parks & Recreation Commission and HUNT (Huron Undercover Narcotics Team) and Council Member Nowak to the NEMCOG (Northeast Michigan Council of Governments) Board.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS: PARADE APPROVAL
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-5
Bielas/Adair, to approve Little League Parade, Memorial Day Parade, Flag Day Parade, Nautical Festival Grand Parade, Kiddie Parade and Car Show Parade, Homecoming Parade, Halloween Parade and Christmas Light Parade. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
MARINA – 2019 SEASON RESOLUTION NO. 2019-6
Nowak/Adair, to approve the Application, Rates and Discounts, Service and Storage, and Rules and Regulations for the 2019 boating season. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
GIRLS ON THE RUN RESOLUTION NO. 2019-7
Fuhrman/Bielas, to approve the annual Girls on the Run 5K on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with use of the Lakeside Park pavilion. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
PENSION OBLIGATION BONDS RESOLUTION NO. 2019-8
Nowak/Adair, to approve Miller Canfield as bond counsel and authorize City Mgr. Hefele to sign said documents with the Mayors approval. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-9
Nowak/Bielas to approve the engagement letter with PFM and allow City Mgr. Hefele to sign said documents as needed with the Mayor’s approval, with the cost not to exceed $22,000.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
MATT BISSON LETTER RESOLUTION NO. 2019-10
Nowak/Fuhrman, to include the letter commending Officer Matt Bisson in the record.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
OTHER BUSINESS: RESOLUTION NO. 2019-11
Nowak/Bielas, to send a letter of thanks to Senator Stamas, his legislative aid and Chris Hackbarth for their hard work on the pension situation. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CLOSED SESSION: RESOLUTION NO 2019-12
Adair/Bielas, to enter into Closed Session to discuss union negotiations.
ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 9:45 a.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 10:21
Roll Call was taken upon reconvening in open session, all Council Members were present.
RESOLUTION NO 2019-13
Bielas/Adair, to authorize City Mgr. Hefele to engage the services of John Gretzinger as needed to assist with contract negotiations for the next 6 months. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 11:20 a.m.
TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER
Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.