Barbara Dorothy Corriveau, 88, passed away at Medilodge of Traverse City March 5, 2019. She was born to Edmond and Clara (Heron) Corriveau in Millersburg. She graduated from Onaway High School in 1949 and attended County Normal to become a teacher. She later completed her teaching degree at Central Michigan University.

Teaching was Barbara’s passion and she especially enjoyed teaching special education. Often with her intense one-on-one attention the children could return to the regular classroom. She taught in the Saginaw area, the Thumb area and retired from the Alpena area. Barbara also taught in South Korea for a period of time, enjoying learning the cultural differences and traveling in that area.

Barbara is survived by sister

s Leo Coutts (Clayton) Ellsworth of Dunnellon, Florida and Helen Cryderman of Onaway; and her sisters-in-law, Mary Corriveau of Anacortes, Washington and Virginia Corriveau of Farmington Hills. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and two brothers, John and Peter Corriveau.

There will be a celebration of her life and a memorial Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church of Onaway in the spring. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Hospice of Michigan Traverse City, 10850 East Traverse Hwy., Suite 1155, Traverse City, MI 49684.