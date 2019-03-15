James William Kleiner

In loving memory of our father James William Kleiner who passed away peacefully February 23, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his immediate family.

In lieu of funeral services, James’ wish was for his ashes to be spread in Grand Lake to spend eternity. He will be greatly missed.