In loving memory of our father James William Kleiner who passed away peacefully February 23, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his immediate family.
794.';
google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF';
google_ad_width = 728;
google_ad_height = 90;
google_ad_format = '728x90';
google_ad_type = 'image';
google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default';
google_color_border = 'B0C9EB';
google_color_link = '164675';
google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF';
google_color_text = '333333';
google_color_url = '2666F5';
google_ui_features = 'rc:0';
//-->
In lieu of funeral services, James’ wish was for his ashes to be spread in Grand Lake to spend eternity. He will be greatly missed.