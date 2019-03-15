Friday, March 15, 2019

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

James William Kleiner

Editor

In loving memory of our father James William Kleiner who passed away peacefully February 23, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his immediate family.

794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

In lieu of funeral services, James’ wish was for his ashes to be spread in Grand Lake to spend eternity. He will be greatly missed.

1119-kleiner-obit