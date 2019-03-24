Barbara Rita Harger

Barbara Rita Harger, 80, of Forest Township passed away March 16, 2019 at home. She was born May 11, 1938 in Posen to Frank and Clara (Woida) Krajniak.

Rita is survived by four siblings, Martina Flaga, Mabel Wrobel, Dominic Krajniak and Mary Goyette;

many sisters-in-law; Dorothy Krajniak, Hazel Krajniak, Bonnie Krajniak, Patricia Krajniak, Sally and Jane; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends and neighbors.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, March 23, from noon through time of her memorial service at 1 p.m. with Sister Mary Michelz officiating.

Inurnment will take place in the Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to McLaren Hospice in memory of Barbara Rita Harger. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.