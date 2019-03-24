Gladys P. Stolte

Gladys P. Stolte, 68, of Rogers City passed away at home March 19, 2019. She was born July 9, 1950 in Wyandotte to Lucian and Nellie (Brown) Scott.

Gladys is survived by three children, Daniel Stolte of Mio, Susan Stagg of Mio and Sarah Stolte of Rogers City; and two grandchildren.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Monday, March 25, from 9 a.m. through time of her memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with The Rev. James Fitzpatrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sarah for a charity to be selected later.

