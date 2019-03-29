Delene F. Brege

Delene F. Brege, 88, of Belknap Township passed away March 20, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. She was born August 8, 1930 in Metz to Otto and Margaret (Schroeder) Boyke. Mrs. Brege is survived by four children, Nancy (Harold) Grulke of Hawks, Laurie (Bill) Grigg of Rogers City, JoAnn Zinke of Rogers City and Nick Brege of Alpena; seven grandchildren; and five siblings, Ardell Boyke, Lois Golasinski, Phyllis Hepburn, Marilyn O'Dell and Virgil (Eleanor) Boyke.

Visitation was at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Belknap Saturday, March 23 through time of her funeral with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating.

Interment will take place next to her husband, Henry at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church in memory of Delene Brege. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.