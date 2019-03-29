Gina Santini, 99, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Fostrian Assisted Living in Flushing.

She was born February 23, 1920, in Yonkers, New York. She was the daughter of Guilio and Angela Blasetti. Gina lived with her daughter and son-in-law since the death of her husband, Andrew Santini in 2004.

After marrying Andrew in 1939, Gina moved to Rogers City. They were members of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Gina was known for her wonderful cooking and along with her husband Andrew, growing the beautiful flowers and tomatoes that surrounded their home on Woodward Avenue.

They were the parents of Nancy (David) Parker of Flushing, Anthony (Carol) Santini of Clare and James and (Kathy) Santini of Bad Axe. Also surviving are grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per Gina’s wishes, cremation has taken place, private burial will be held later at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rogers City. In lieu of contributions or flowers, please remember Gina by taking a senior citizen out to lunch.

Gina’s family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff and Gina’s friends at Fostrian Manor, for the wonderful care and friendship over the last year.

