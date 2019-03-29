Carlyle “Carl” A. Blosdale

Carlyle “Carl” A. Blosdale, 96, of Rogers Township passed away at home March 20, 2019. He was born January 3, 1923 in Reading to Carlyle and Gladys (Hakes) Blosdale. Carl is survived by a nephew, Robert (Josie) Durham of Blanchard; six great-nieces and nephews, Cassandra (Brad) Paradise of Holt, Ann (Mike) Hall of Lansing, Joseph Durham of Blanchard,

Jonny Durham of Grand Rapids, Emily Durham of Camp Pendleton and Jennifer Durham of Fowlerville; and several close friends.

A memorial service took place at Hilltop Manor in Rogers City Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Rogers officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 accorded military honors immediately following.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.