Edward J. Fesko

Edward J. Fesko, 89, of Onaway and St. Ignace passed away March 3, 2019 at Castle Rock Assisted Living in St. Ignace. He was born May 7, 1929 in Ecorse. His parents were Thomas and Theresa (Schozok) Fesko. He retired from the Ecorse Public School System after 30 years of service as maintenance supervisor. He and his wife moved to Onaway in 1985 and later to St. Ignace because of ill health. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post No. 5857 in Onaway several times. He is also a member of the American Legion, Masonic Lodge and the United Methodist Church all in Onaway. t> t>

He married Everal Schonfed June 23, 1956 in Ecorse and she survives. She is also a resident of Castle Rock Assisted Living. Also surviving are three sons Edward and Pearl Fesko Jr. and Alan Nichols of Onaway; Jerry and Junnell Nichols of Longview, Texas; a sister Irene Rushman of Trenton; 19 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, March 9 at the United Methodist Church in Onaway at noon. Burial will be March 16 at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock with military honors. Arrangements are in care of the Dodson Funeral Home of St. Ignace.