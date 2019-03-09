Hillman eliminates Cards from tournament

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

The Onaway girls’ basketball team had a full head of steam heading into the state playoffs, going toe-to-toe with state-ranked Gaylord St. Mary and almost pulling off the upset. They also had a very solid 14-6 record.

There’s no question, the Lady Cardinals brought some expectations to the dance last Wednesday at the Wolverine district tournament that this could be the year for a trophy pose or two.

However, it was Hillman riding very bumpy playoff waves in a first round game with Posen to get the matchup with Onaway and surviving again against Onaway, 57-50.

It was a strong second half by Hillman that was the difference. The Lady Tigers got hot from 3-point land and got into the bonus early in the fourth.

Kennedy Crawford scored 16 of her game-high 23 in the fourth quarter, but Onaway was down by double digits early in the fourth quarter and could not muster enough offense to pull off the comeback.

“I knew we were going to be challenged tonight,” said Onaway coach John George. “They were the better team tonight, that was obvious on both ends of the floor.”

Onaway finishes its season 14-7. Calley Selke chipped in 12.

Read the complete story in next week’s edition of the Presque Isle County Advance.