Friends and family mourn loss of Ray Spain

THE WORLD lost a positive force of nature when Ray Spain, 58, passed Monday from natural causes at his home in Alpena.

Known as Ray McDade (shown here at left with morning co-host Brian Rondeau of 99.9 The Wave’s morning show) Spain also serviced the area as a sales representative for Allegra (formerly Model Printing ) of Alpena. Spain also served a term as executive director for the Rogers City Area Chamber of Commerce, engineering several profitable ventures for the chamber.

He served as co-chairman, along with Richard Lamb, Advance editor of Melissa Fleis Day in 2012 honoring the Rogers City native who appeared on the national television series Project Runway.

Radio station manager Darrel Kelly said, “Ray was a character on the radio and in person. He always had a story to tell and loved life. He will be missed but I am thankful for all the great memories.”

Fans of Alpena High School hockey will remember his 65-goal season on a powerhouse Wildcat squad during his high school days. He is survived by his wife Kristen, a daughter and son in law and a grandson.

Arrangements are being handled by Bannon Funeral Home of Alpena.