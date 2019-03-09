James R. Crawford
James R. Crawford, 59, of Indian River died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey
Surviving are his wife, Mary Crawford; a stepson, Justin Parrott; a brother, Douglas (Sandra) Crawford of Indian River; three sisters, Marsha Passino of Afton, Maryhelen (Mike) Schmidt of Indian River and Judy (Dave) Corbin of Indian River; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in May.