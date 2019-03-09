Saturday, March 9, 2019

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

James R. Crawford

Editor

James R. Crawford, 59,  of Indian River died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey

Surviving are his wife, Mary Crawford; a stepson, Justin Parrott; a brother, Douglas (Sandra) Crawford of Indian River; three sisters, Marsha Passino of Afton, Maryhelen (Mike) Schmidt of Indian River and Judy (Dave) Corbin of Indian River; and several nieces and nephews.

ient = 'pub-9805586299390794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in May.

 