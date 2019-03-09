James Anthony Taylor

James Anthony Taylor, 67, of Posen passed away unexpectedly at home February 27, 2019. He was born July 14, 1951 in Detroit to Lorn and Rosella (Rondeau) Taylor. Jim is survived by his companion for almost 33 years, Mary Tripp of Posen; son, Michael Campau of Tennessee; and a sister, Shirley (Michael) Cosgriff of Detroit.

Services will take place at a later date.

